Netflix streaming down for more than a thousand users: Downdetector

CALIFORNIA - Netflix’s video streaming services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.
There were around 1,800 reports on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.
About 55 per cent of the users reported issues with the website, according to Downdetector.
Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Netflix, which has more than 200 million paid subscribers globally, remains a dominant streaming service. REUTERS