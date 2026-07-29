Netanyahu’s low-key White House visit speaks volumes about souring US-Israel ties

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 28.

LONDON – “I just finished an excellent meeting with President Trump. When I say excellent, I don’t mean it superficially,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after leaving the White House in Washington on July 28.

Yet the most revealing thing about Netanyahu’s eighth audience since Donald Trump was re-elected and the first face-to-face meeting since the US and Israeli leaders launched the war against Iran in February was not what was said inside the Oval Office.