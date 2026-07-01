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The changes to Nestle’s KitKat bars are planned for September 2027 across most of Europe.

– Nestle is changing its recipe for KitKat bars across Europe to make them crispier and add a “hazelnut tone”. But it is not because cocoa prices are too high, according to the Swiss food giant.

The changes to one of the world’s most popular chocolate bars – planned for September 2027 across most of Europe – are designed to attract consumers who would not have turned to a KitKat for their sweet treats before.

“We won’t reduce the cocoa share but we will add a ‘third level’ to KitKat, that gives a more complex level of taste,” Rouven Lochmuller, global brand manager for KitKat, said on June 30 at Nestle’s annual media event in Vevey, Switzerland.

For a long time, Nestle thought taste preferences for milk chocolate – the kind that surrounds the wafers in a standard KitKat – contradicted those of dark chocolate lovers, Lochmuller said. The change in recipe will show that this is not the case, and the taste buds of both groups can be accommodated in a single product, he added.

Britain and US

For UK consumers, nothing will change as British tastes run more to “burned caramel”, and the recipe is “already perfect”, said Liberato Milo, Nestle’s head of confectionery and snacking.

In the US, KitKat is made and marketed by Hershey. Earlier in 2026 , Hershey said it would adjust the recipe for KitKat to give it “a creamier taste and texture” in 2027.

In recent years, chocolate makers have had to contend with record cocoa price inflation, which has led to surging costs for chocolate-hungry consumers at supermarket checkouts. It has also prompted some producers to lower the amount of cocoa in their products.

Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut previously warned that geopolitical turmoil and higher energy prices still cloud the outlook for a chocolate market that has already absorbed price increases of about 50 per cent over the past five years.

Still, earlier in June , Nestle chief executive Philipp Navratil said coffee and cocoa commodity price inflation is easing.

Nestle’s previous attempts to change KitKat have not always been a success. It launched KitKat V, a plant-based version, after two years of development and used a rice-based formula as a milk substitute. But it cost more than a regular bar and has since been discontinued in most countries. BLOOMBERG