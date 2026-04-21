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Nearly 8,000 people died or disappeared trying to migrate in 2025

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Rohingya refugees stand in queue to receive ration from the World Food Program(WFP), at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, April 18, 2026.

Asia reported a record number of fatalities, including hundreds of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar and Bangladesh.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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GENEVA – Nearly 8,000 people died or disappeared on migration routes in 2025, with sea routes to Europe the most deadly and many victims lost in “invisible shipwrecks”, a UN agency said on April 21.

“These figures bear witness to our collective failure to prevent these tragedies,” Ms Maria Moita, who directs the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) humanitarian and response department, said during a news briefing in Geneva.

Though the 7,904 people dead or missing was down from an all-time high of 9,197 in 2024, the IOM said that was partly due to 1,500 suspected cases that went unverified due to aid cuts.

More than four in every 10 fatalities and disappearances came on sea routes to Europe.

Many cases were so-called invisible shipwrecks, where entire boats are lost at sea and never found, the IOM said in a chilling new report.

The West African route northwards accounted for 1,200 deaths, while Asia reported a record number of fatalities, including hundreds of Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar or misery in crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh.

“Routes are shifting in response to conflict, climate pressures and policy changes, but the risks are still very real,” IOM director-general Amy Pope said in a statement. “Behind these numbers are people taking dangerous journeys and families left waiting for news that may never come.” REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.