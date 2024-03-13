Navalny aide Volkov attacked with hammer in Lithuania

The former chief of staff of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Leonid Volkov, was reportedly assaulted with a hammer on March 12. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 13, 2024, 06:18 AM
Published
Mar 13, 2024, 05:25 AM

VILNIUS, Lithuania – Late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's long-time aide Leonid Volkov was assaulted with a hammer in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on March 12, former Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said.

"Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer," she wrote on social media website X.

She posted images showing Volkov with a bruise on his forehead, blood coming from a leg wound, and a vehicle with damage to the driver's door and window.

Lithuanian police said they had been informed a man was beaten outside his home, and were investigating.

A large part of Mr Navalny's political vehicle, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which includes Mr Volkov, are residing in European Union and NATO member Lithuania after fleeing Russia. REUTERS

