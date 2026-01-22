Straitstimes.com header logo

NATO’s Rutte says Arctic talks with Trump will focus on keeping Russia, China out

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte speaks during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump (not pictured) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan 21.

PHOTO: REUTERS

DAVOS, Switzerland – NATO Secretary Mark Rutte said on Jan 22 that he and US President Trump had discussed in Davos how the transatlantic alliance should best defend the Arctic against Russia and China.

Mr Trump has repeatedly said he wanted to acquire Greenland, citing national security, though on Jan 21 he

ruled out using force

and suggested a deal was in sight to end the dispute over the Danish overseas territory following talks with Mr Rutte.

Mr Trump’s ambitions have put strain on the NATO alliance.

Mr Rutte said he had a “very good discussion” with Mr Trump on how NATO allies can work collectively to ensure Arctic security, including not just Greenland but the seven NATO nations with land in the Arctic.

Further talks would build on the Washington meeting last week between the US and delegations from Denmark and Greenland.

“One workstream coming out of yesterday... is to make sure when it comes to Greenland, particularly, that we ensure that the Chinese and the Russians will not gain access to the Greenland economy (or) militarily to Greenland,” Mr Rutte told a panel at the World Economic Forum. REUTERS

