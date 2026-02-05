Straitstimes.com header logo

NATO calls for ‘restraint’ as last US-Russia nuclear treaty expires

File photo of an unarmed Trident II D5 missile test-launched from a US Navy ballistic missile submarine off the coast of California on March 26, 2018.

“Restraint and responsibility in the nuclear domain is crucial to global security,” an official from the US-led military alliance said, on condition of anonymity.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BRUSSELS – NATO on Feb 5 urged “responsibility and restraint” as the New START treaty between the United States and Russia

imposing limits on their nuclear arsenals expired

, raising fears of a new arms race.

“Restraint and responsibility in the nuclear domain is crucial to global security,” an official from the US-led military alliance said on condition of anonymity.

The official said Russia and China were both ramping up their nuclear capabilities and that NATO “will continue to take steps necessary” to ensure its own defences.

“Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and coercive nuclear signalling demonstrate a posture of strategic intimidation.”

Meanwhile, “China continues to rapidly expand and diversify its nuclear arsenal with more warheads and a larger number of sophisticated delivery systems,” the official added.

The Kremlin on Feb 5 said it regretted the end of the last treaty governing the nuclear arsenals of Russia and the US and called it a negative step.

Washington has said any new nuclear agreement would have to include China, but international efforts to encourage Beijing to join fresh talks have so far failed. AFP

