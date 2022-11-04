Nations must increase funding to cope with climate shocks, UN warns

NEW YORK - Wealthy nations need to give as much as 10 times current levels of funding to help developing countries adapt to climate change or face widespread suffering and displacement as well as increased conflict, the United Nations said in a report issued on Thursday.

If those developing nations can’t adjust to climate change, rich countries will also feel the consequences, said Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Program, which prepared the report.

“The idea that you can have a wall around your state and somehow protect yourself, so that you can adapt while everybody else will sink, or burn, or die in droughts, is simply unrealistic,” Andersen said in an interview.

“People are not moving because they want to when they are climate refugees,” she added. “They are moving because they have to.”

The report, titled “Too Little, Too Slow,” comes as world leaders prepare to gather in Egypt next week for the annual UN climate summit. Organizers want to use the meeting to draw attention to the growing gap between current levels of aid for adaptation and what they say is required as climate shocks get worse.

Climate adaptation refers to steps to better protect people against the consequences of climate change – for example, planting crops that are resistant to heat or drought, raising buildings to reduce damage from flooding, or moving communities away from coastlines and other vulnerable areas.

Much of the climate focus from world leaders has been on curbing global warming by encouraging countries to burn less coal, oil and gas to reduce the emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. Average global temperatures have already increased about 1.1 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times, with the world set to warm 2 to 3 degrees by the end of the century.

But as the effects of climate change get worse, and efforts to reduce emissions move slowly, leaders and climate experts are turning some of their attention toward coping with those effects.

At last year’s UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, countries pledged to double the amount of funding available for adaptation to developing countries by 2025, compared with 2019 levels.

That goal may be a stretch. In 2020, worldwide adaptation funding reached US$29 billion (S$41/2 billion), 4 per cent more than in 2019. (To put that figure in context, Florida lawmakers have sought US$33 billion from Congress to rebuild after a single storm, Hurricane Ian.)

Even if nations succeed in doubling money for adaptation, it would still fall short of the need, according to the report.

It found that developing nations need approximately US$200 billion a year, on average, during this decade. The annual cost of climate adaptation in developing nations will reach US$160 billion to US$340 billion by 2030, and rise to US$315 billion to US$565 billion by 2050.

Not only is the amount of adaptation funding insufficient, but it is often spent in ways that aren’t likely to be effective over time, the report said. Adaptation efforts tend to be narrow in scope, focus on short-term needs and fail to incorporate future risks, it said.