Nations experiencing antibiotics shortages as surging illnesses spur demand

PARIS - Europe and North America have seen shortages of the key antibiotic amoxicillin and other medications, as surging illnesses particularly among children have increased demand for the drugs.

Hospitals in many countries have come under pressure from a rising number of illnesses including what has been dubbed a “tripledemic” of Covid-19, influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) which causes bronchiolitis.

But ramping up production of antibiotics has proved difficult for drug makers, particularly for cheap generic medicines that offer a slender profit margin. Amoxicillin is a member of the penicillins antibiotic family and is used to treat a range of bacterial illnesses, including chest and ear infections, often in children.

In France, the medicines regulator ANSM said in November that there are “strong supply tensions” for the version of amoxicillin most used by children, warning the situation could last until March.

Spain’s medicines agency also warned in November of potential amoxicillin shortages.

Germany, too, has sounded the alarm about shortages of a range of drugs, including amoxicillin and other antibiotics.

Last week, the British government issued “serious shortage protocols” for three penicillin-based antibiotics.

The move came after at least 19 children died from Group A Streptococcus (Strep A), amid reports that doctors and parents are struggling to find antibiotics to treat the illness.

Outside Europe, amoxicillin has been on the US Food and Drug Administration drug shortage database since October.

Other countries, including Canada and Australia, have also recently put amoxicillin on their list of drugs for which pharmacists are authorised to find substitute treatments.

What is causing the shortages?

Winter in the northern hemisphere has brought a particularly nasty influenza season, as well as spikes in other viruses such as RSV. The surge comes after two years in which Covid-19 measures such as quarantines, self-isolation and mask-wearing significantly decreased the rate of such illnesses.

Pharmaceutical companies that had cut back production because of the previously falling demand are now scrambling to meet skyrocketing orders, causing delays.

The producers of the drugs’ active ingredients have also struggled with shortages.

Sandoz, the generic drug division of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis, said the “stock shortages at our competitors also contribute to the unexpectedly high sales of our drugs, and therefore to additional supply difficulties”.