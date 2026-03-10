National Bureau of Economic Research cuts ties with Larry Summers, WSJ reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Larry Summers, Former United States Secretary of the Treasury, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 9 - Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has lost his affiliation with The National Bureau of Economic Research, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing an email from the research organization's president.

Losing the NBER affiliation would be the latest fallout for Summers from his ties with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Summers said last month he would resign from teaching at Harvard University at the end of the academic year, months after receiving a lifetime ban from The American Economic Association.

NBER said an ad hoc committee reviewed Summers' conduct and recommended the termination of his appointment as a research associate with the agency, the report said. "He is no longer an NBER affiliate," wrote NBER president James Poterba in an email to the Journal.

Documents released by the U.S. House Oversight Committee showed a close relationship between Summers and Epstein that continued well after the disgraced financier's 2008 conviction. There is no evidence Summers was involved in Epstein's sex trafficking activities. REUTERS