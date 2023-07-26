Nasa lab hopes to find life's building blocks in asteroid sample

HOUSTON - A sample from the asteroid Bennu, which could be key to understanding the formation of the solar system and our own planet, is set to be analyzed at Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston after it reaches Earth in late September.

The precious cargo is currently aboard Osiris-Rex, a US space probe launched in 2016 to Bennu, which orbits the Sun at an average distance of about 168 million kilometres.

Long white sleeves hang from the huge metal and glass box in which the sample will be handled.

Scientists will separate pieces of the rock and dust for study now, while carefully storing away the rest for future generations equipped with better technology – a practice first started during the Apollo missions to the Moon.

“We don’t expect there to be anything living but (rather) the building blocks of life,” Nicole Lunning, lead Osiris-Rex sample curator, told AFP.

“That’s really what motivated going to this type of asteroid, to understand what the precursors were that may have fostered life in our solar system and on Earth.”

Once the returning vessel arrives at the Texas “clean room,” Ms Lunning’s job will be to carefully disassemble it and separate the contents, all while keeping the material pure and uncontaminated.

Origins of life

The spacecraft is scheduled to land in the Utah desert on Sept 24, carrying an estimated 250g of material – just over a cupful.

Obtaining it involved a high-risk operation in October 2020: The probe came into contact with the asteroid for a few seconds, and a blast of compressed nitrogen was emitted to raise the dust sample which was then captured.

The whole mission was imperiled when Nasa realised a few days later that the valve of the collection compartment was failing to close, letting fragments escape into space.

But the precious cargo was finally secured after being transferred to a capsule fixed in the spacecraft’s centre.