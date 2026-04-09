NASA Artemis II astronauts to speak from deep space after record-setting flyby

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The Orion spacecraft on the sixth day into the Artemis II mission, photographed from one of the cameras mounted on its solar array wings, on April 7.

HOUSTON – Four astronauts travelling back from the far side of the moon on NASA’s Artemis II mission will speak with reporters in their first press conference from space on April 8 (April 9 in Singapore) .

The Artemis II crew, flying in their Orion capsule since launching from Florida last week, reached the moon earlier this week while cruising along a path that took them past the shadowed, lunar far side and then on to become the farthest-flying humans in history.

“Orion systems are operating nominally, remain healthy, and we are just trekking our way home from the moon,” Orion deputy programme manager Debbie Korth told reporters on April 8 .

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen are the first wave of astronauts in a multibillion-dollar series of missions under the Artemis programme that aims to return humans to the moon’s surface by 2028 before China, and establish a long-term US presence over the next decade, building a moon base for potential future missions to Mars.

Back on Earth, dozens of lunar scientists have been packed in rooms adjacent to NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston this week, scribbling down notes and debating a steady stream of both real-time and recorded audio from the Artemis II astronaut crew in their Orion spacecraft.

The crew is due to return to Earth on April 10 at around 8pm ET ( 8am , April 11, Singapore time), splashing down off the coast of San Diego, California to cap their nearly 10-day mission. They will reach peak speeds of up to 38,365kmh as they plunge into Earth’s atmosphere.

The four astronauts on April 6 had reached a record-breaking distance from Earth of roughly 405,554km , surpassing by some 6,437km the previous record held by the Apollo 13 crew for 56 years.

The astronauts broke that record amid a six-hour lunar flyby in which they surveyed the lunar surface from roughly 6,437km above.

Advances in lunar science have typically relied on lunar-orbiting satellites and Earth-based observations. But the crew’s six-hour lunar flyby provided a real-time stream of scientific collections from human eyes, allowing rare back-and-forth discussions between teams on the ground and their fellow scientists more than 405,554km away in deep space.

Scientists see NASA’s Artemis II mission as an important early step in unlocking mysteries about the solar system’s formation. The moon, Artemis II mission specialist Koch said before launching to space last week, is a “witness plate” to the formation of our solar system. REUTERS