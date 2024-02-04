Namibia's President Hage Geingob dies at 82

Mr Hage Geingob died in hospital early on Feb 4, weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer. PHOTO: REUTERS
WINDHOEK - Namibia’s President Hage Geingob, 82, died in hospital early on Feb 4, the presidency said, weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The post on social media platform X did not give a cause of death, but late in January the presidency said he would travel to the United States for treatment after being diagnosed with cancer following a regular medical check-up.

Mr Geingob died at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek, where he was receiving treatment from his medical team, the presidency said.

As prime minister in 2014, he told the public that he had survived prostate cancer. He became president the following year.

The southern African country is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of 2024. REUTERS

