N2O, the forgotten greenhouse gas, is rising quickly and adding to climate fears: Study

SINGAPORE – One of the most potent greenhouse gases, nitrous oxide (N2O), is increasing in the atmosphere at an alarming rate, putting at risk efforts to limit global warming, a major study said on June 12.

Most people might know of N2O as laughing gas used in the dentist’s chair or as a fuel used in drag racing. Its climate role is less well known and one of the main sources from human activity is from food production – mainly the growing use of nitrogen-based fertilisers and animal manure for crops.

The peer-reviewed assessment, called Global Nitrous Oxide Budget 2024, is the most comprehensive study yet of N2O sources and natural sinks, involving 58 scientists in 15 countries. The study was published in the Earth System Science Data journal.

N2O emissions have risen by 40 per cent between 1980 and 2020. The authors found that growth rates over the 2020-2022 period were higher than any previous observed year since 1980, when reliable measurements began.

Scientists are concerned because N2O, which lingers in the atmosphere for as long as 117 years, is 273 times more potent as a greenhouse gas compared with carbon dioxide (CO2) over a time horizon of 100 years.

It is the third-largest contributor to global warming after CO2 and methane, and failure to check the continued rise in emissions will add to the global struggle to tackle climate change.

This is because methane emissions from human activities are rising.

CO2, whose annual emissions have largely flatlined, is not on track for a steep decline by 2030, which the UN’s climate science panel said is needed to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

Based on current climate polices, the planet is on track to warm about 3 deg C by the end of the century.

“If we are to stabilise the climate, at any temperature, let alone below 2 deg C, we must bring down emissions of all greenhouse gases,” said Dr Pep Canadell, executive director of the Global Carbon Project, an international scientific consortium that carried out the assessment.

“N2O doesn’t necessarily need to go to zero to stabilise the climate – as CO2 needs to – but continued growth in N2O emissions is taking us in the wrong direction.”

The authors looked at all the major global sources of N2O from human activities and nature.