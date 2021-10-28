THE BIG STORY

Future Housing Board flats built in prime, central locations will be subjected to a 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP) and the Government will claw back additional subsidies upon their resale. These measures are aimed at keeping prime HDB flats affordable and inclusive.

Resolving the challenges in financing the world's transition towards cleaner energy resources necessitates public and private sector collaboration, said Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam yesterday.

Athletes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will face stiff punishments and could face expulsion from the Games if they flout China's strict Covid-19 control measures, Chinese officials said. Beijing Vice-Mayor Zhang Jiandong called on athletes and Games staff to adhere to Covid-19 regulations at a press briefing, where he called the pandemic "the biggest challenge" to the Winter Games.

Several demands by opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH), including RM30 billion (S$9.7 billion) in aid for Malaysia's small and medium-sized enterprises and targeted loan moratoriums, will be included in the government's budget for next year, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim revealed yesterday.

University dons have ranked the National University of Singapore (NUS) 24th in a list of the world's top tertiary institutions in the latest Times Higher Education reputation survey. The university took the same spot in the annual poll last year. However, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) slipped 10 places.

Authors have criticised the Singapore Writers Festival's decision to invite veteran getai host Wang Lei (above) as a guest speaker over his "foul-mouthed" live streams. Lee Leng Kiong, a former Mediacorp producer who is now an author and photographer, called the move "totally unacceptable".