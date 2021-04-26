THE BIG STORY

Modi says India shaken by virus 'storm'; US readies aid

India set a global record for the most number of coronavirus infections in a day, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the "storm" of infections had shaken the country. The US said it was deeply concerned by India's massive surge in cases and was racing to send aid there.

More companies in S'pore entering novel food space

Home-grown novel foods such as cell-cultured and plant-based meats could soon feature more regularly on menus in Singapore. Over the past two years, more than 15 alternative protein start-ups have set up base here - a trend arising from growing global consciousness about the massive carbon footprint of rearing livestock for food.

WORLD

Myanmar activists slam Asean-junta consensus

Myanmar's pro-democracy activists have criticised an agreement between the country's junta chief and South-east Asian leaders to end the nation's violent post-coup crisis, and vowed to continue their protest campaign. Some peaceful protests took place in Myanmar's big cities yesterday, a day after the meeting ended without a timeline for ending the turmoil in the country.

SINGAPORE

10 taken to hospital after 2nd lorry accident in 4 days

Ten men were taken to hospital after an accident involving a lorry in Upper Bukit Timah Road on Saturday. The driver and nine passengers, understood to be foreign workers, were taken conscious to hospital. This and last Tuesday's accident renewed calls to improve safety regulations for transporting foreign workers.

SPORT

Berthier first S'pore fencer to qualify for Olympics

An ankle injury did not deter Amita Berthier as the 20-year-old became the first Singaporean fencer to qualify for the Olympics. She beat Uzbekistan's Yana Alborova 15-14 in the women's foil final at the Asia-Oceanian Olympic Qualification Tournament in Tashkent yesterday, earning her ticket to the Tokyo Games.

LIFE

Handwriting still an essential skill

As laptops and tablets become part of learning in schools and at home, many parents have asked if their children are still required to learn to write by hand. Research has shown that handwriting remains an essential skill, and experts say handwriting and typing require different cognitive skills.