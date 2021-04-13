THE BIG STORY

India's Covid-19 case tally now world's second highest

India overtook Brazil as the country with the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases and Bangladesh halted international flights and shut offices as a new wave of infections battered South Asia. The region - home to almost a quarter of the world's population - has been hit by soaring infection rates in recent weeks.

THE BIG STORY

Jabs may thwart disease but not infection: Experts

Covid-19 vaccines protect people from the symptoms and more severe forms of the disease but are not designed to fully prevent them from being infected, experts said. They said inoculation was vital as although those who have had the jabs could still catch the virus, they were much less likely to get seriously ill.

WORLD

Duterte makes first public appearance in two weeks

President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday made his first public appearance in two weeks, quashing wild rumours about his failing health and even untimely death.

Mr Duterte presided over a meeting of his ministers overseeing the government's efforts to contain another coronavirus surge, far worse than what the Philippines experienced last year.

WORLD

Jobs crisis threatens India's economic recovery

Even as India's economy recovers, its job crisis, which predates the pandemic, remains a key area of worry in a country where 10 million to 12 million job seekers join the workforce each year. As demand rises for better-paying roles, supply of jobs must catch up to keep recovery sustainable, experts say.

SINGAPORE

Late payment charges on HDB mortgage suspended

Home owners and public rental tenants who are unable to pay their Housing Board mortgage and rental payments in time will have their late payment charges suspended for a further six months until Sept 30, as part of a targeted move to help households experiencing financial difficulties.

BUSINESS

Grab, Traveloka plan public listings

Grab Holdings and Traveloka are poised to become public companies in the coming months, kick-starting a coming-out party for South-east Asia's long-overlooked Internet scene. The mega deals will front a chain of initial public offerings from the region's most valuable start-ups from this year.