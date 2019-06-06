Muslims celebrate Eid, ending Ramadan holy month

CAIRO, EGYPT / JERUSALEM / GAZA BORDER WITH ISRAEL (REUTERS) - Muslims around the world celebrated the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday, marking the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

Like the start of Ramadan, during which believers abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours, Eid-al-Fitr depends on the sighting of the moon and its celebration varies in different countries.

The day begins with early morning prayers and then family visits and feasts.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours for about 30 days. They do not take food or water from dawn to dusk and break their day-long fast with Iftar. At the end of the fasting month, people celebrate with Eid-al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr, also known as the "small holiday," marks the start of a three-day holiday as Muslims exchange gifts, visit family and friends at home, and throw elaborate feasts.