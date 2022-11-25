Musk says Twitter will launch blue tick subscription next week

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter will tentatively launch its blue check or tick subscription feature next Friday, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet, after holding off on the launch earlier this week.

The social media platform will use different colour ticks for organisations and individuals, Mr Musk said.

“Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary,” Mr Musk said in a tweet.

All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the tick is activated, he said.

The company had paused its recently announced US$8 (S$11) blue tick subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed, and had said the sought-after blue tick subscription service will be relaunched on Nov 29.

The coveted blue tick mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. REUTERS