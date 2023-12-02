Munich flights, long-distance trains cancelled due to snow

A person walks past a departures board inside the Munich Airport in Munich, Germany, March 26, 2023. REUTERS/Lukas Barth/File Photo
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

Long-distance trains and hundreds of flights in and out of the German city of Munich were cancelled on Saturday because of heavy snowfall, according to statements by Deutsche Bahn and Munich Airport.

Flights were not scheduled to depart or arrive at Munich airport until at least 6 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Sunday according to a statement on its website.

Trains could not arrive at Munich's central train station, Deutsche Bahn said on its website. The halt was expected to last all day, it added, advising travellers to rebook their trips. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top