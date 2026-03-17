Multiple blasts heard in northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri city, security sources and residents say

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MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, March 16 - Multiple blasts were heard on Monday in Maiduguri city, the capital of Nigeria's insurgency-hit northeastern state of Borno, security sources and residents said.

Three blasts were heard near a post office, a local market and a hospital in central Maiduguri, while another blast rocked the neighbourhood of Kaleri, all in the early evening of Monday, two security sources and three Maiduguri residents told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blasts, and the police and army did not immediately comment.

The Nigerian military, in a statement earlier, said security forces had repelled attacks on the outskirts of Maiduguri by suspected Islamist insurgents in the early hours of Monday. REUTERS