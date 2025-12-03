Multilateralism works even as US and fossil fuel industry oppose climate action, UN chief says

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks with Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni during the Reuters NEXT conference, in New York City, New York, U.S., December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New YORK, Dec 3 - The final outcome of the COP30 climate summit in Brazil last month was "disappointing," but showed multilateralism still works in the absence of the United States' participation and amid growing geopolitical tensions, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Reuters NEXT conference in New York on Wednesday.

"I have mixed feelings about the COP," Guterres said about the annual UN climate negotiations that took place on the edge of the Amazon rainforest.

"On one hand, I think it is remarkable that with the United States out and campaigning against it and the fossil fuel industry clearly determined to make sure that things would not move forward ... with all these movements against it, it was possible to have an agreement, and this shows that multilateralism works," he said.

Brazil's COP30 presidency pushed through a compromise climate deal after over two weeks of negotiating that would boost finance for poor nations coping with global warming. Still, it omitted any mention of the fossil fuels driving it, which critics say showed the world was backtracking on the previous consensus that the world should phase down their use.

Several countries objected to the summit ending without stronger plans to rein in greenhouse gases or address fossil fuels.

"What worries me more is that we are at the present moment in a situation in which the scientific community is already unanimous in recognizing that we are going to go above 1.5 C," he said, referring to the temperature threshold world governments set at a landmark 2015 climate agreement in Paris.

"This overshoot means that all these things that we are witnessing will get more frequent, more dramatic," he said, referring to devastating storms and floods, adding that countries need to strive to cap greenhouse gas emissions now and undertake a drastic reduction over the next few years.

