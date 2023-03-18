Mountain forests disappearing at alarming rate: study

WASHINGTON - Logging, wildfires and farming are causing mountain forests, habitat to 85 per cent of the world’s birds, mammals and amphibians, to vanish at an alarming rate, according to a study published on Friday.

Mountain forests covered 1.1 billion ha of the planet in 2000, the authors of the study published in the Cell Press journal One Earth said.

But at least 78.1 million hectares – an area larger than the United States’ state of Texas – have been lost between 2000 and 2018, with recent losses 2.7-fold greater than at the beginning of the century.

Key drivers of the loss are commercial logging, wildfires, “slash-and-burn” cultivation and commodity agriculture, said the authors from China’s Southern University of Science and Technology and the University of Leeds.

Of particular concern, they said, is that heavy forest losses have occurred in mountain areas that are “tropical biodiversity hot spots” – refuges for rare and endangered species.

High elevations and steep slopes have historically restricted human exploitation of mountain forests, the authors said.

But they have increasingly been targeted for timber and used for agriculture since the turn of the century.

Commercial forestry was responsible for 42 per cent of mountain forest loss, followed by wildfires (29 per cent), shifting cultivation (15 per cent), and permanent or semi-permanent commodity agriculture (10 per cent), the study said.

Shifting cultivation involves growing a crop on a plot of land for a few years and then abandoning it until it becomes fertile again.

“The drivers are different for different regions,” said Mr Zhenzhong Zeng, a co-author of the study, with wildfires the main cause of loss in boreal forests found in high latitudes.

“For boreal areas, it’s caused by climate change, because there’s an increase in temperature and a decrease in precipitation,” Mr Zeng told Agence France-Presse.

“We have to reduce the use of fossil fuels to slow down global warming.”

Commodity agriculture was a main driver of mountain forest loss in South-east Asia, the authors said.

“People plant more rubber or palm farms to make more product,” Mr Zeng said.

“People need to have more land to grow corn to feed their chickens.”

Shifting cultivation is pre-eminent in tropical Africa and South America.