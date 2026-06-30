Morocco World Cup win sparks joy, arrests in Netherlands

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Fans of the Moroccan national soccer team celebrating in the Schilderswijk district of The Hague, The Netherlands, on June 30.

THE HAGUE – Morocco’s dramatic penalty shoot-out win over the Netherlands sparked scenes of joy on June 30 in The Hague, home to a large Moroccan community, but also violent arrests amid clashes with police.

In the Schilderswijk district of the city, AFP reporters saw fans draped in Moroccan flags dancing and cheering in the streets as car horns blared and firecrackers exploded.

Several hundred supporters gathered at a crossroads in the district, kicking a ball in the air and celebrating wildly with passengers of passing vehicles, sometimes jumping on cars.

Around one hour into the festivities, however, the mood soured as riot police arrived on the scene, deploying water cannons and conducting baton charges to clear the crowd.

AFP reporters saw around a dozen arrests, with police pinning several young men to the ground after striking them in the legs with batons. Handcuffed, they were driven away in police vans.

Dutch police on bicycles played a cat-and-mouse game with youths through the streets, but there was no major damage caused.

Despite multiple attempts, people declined to speak to the media, preferring to keep their identities secret. Many on the streets wore balaclavas or other face coverings.

The last-32 match in Monterrey ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw after extra time, leading to a nail-biting penalty shoot-out.

After several misses on both sides, Morocco striker Ismael Saibari, who plays in the Netherlands for PSV Eindhoven, slotted home the winning penalty to set up a last-16 clash with co-hosts Canada. AFP