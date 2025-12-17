Morocco rolls out emergency aid during harsh winter weather

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

RABAT, Dec 16 - Morocco rolled out nationwide emergency aid to help tens of thousands of families affected by ‍freezing ​temperatures, heavy rain and snow this ‍winter, authorities said on Tuesday.

Flash floods following torrential rain killed ​37 ​people in the coastal province of Safi on Sunday, damaging some 70 homes and shops in the ‍old town, sweeping away cars and cutting roads.

The relief ​operation will target 28 ⁠provinces affected by freezing temperatures, snow and rainfall with food supplies and blankets to be distributed to around 73,000 households, the ​authorities said.

A red alert was issued on Tuesday for snowfall of up ‌to 80 cm (31 inches) ​in the High Atlas mountains and an orange alert was issued for rainfall of up to 50 mm across most of central and northern regions.

In the mountains of Ouarzazate, about 500 km (310 miles) southeast of the ‍capital Rabat, snow has reached a depth of ​50 cm and temperatures have dropped below zero at night.

Morocco is ​experiencing heavy rain and snowfall after ‌seven years of drought that emptied some of its main reservoirs. REUTERS