Morocco begins probe after Algeria jet ski tourist killings

RABAT - Morocco is investigating the death of a French-Moroccan after he and another Moroccan tourist on jet skis were shot dead by Algerian coastguards, media reports said on Friday.

There has still been no official comment from either Algiers or Rabat about Tuesday’s incident, at a time of increased tensions between the two North African countries.

The public prosecutor’s office in Oujda bordering Algeria ordered an investigation on Wednesday after “statements by a person saying they were the victim”, along with others, “of a violent incident at sea”, a judicial source told the official MAP news agency on Friday.

It cited the source as saying five tourists were involved who “may have got lost at sea during an outing”.

The websites Al Omk and Goud.ma reported earlier that an investigation had begun into the death of one young man, Mr Bilal Kissi, “after the discovery of his body on the beach at Saidia”, some 3km from the border with Algeria.

Saidia is a popular summer seaside resort known for its long beach and water sports.

Mr Bilal Kissi, who lived in France, had left Saidia with his older brother Mohamed, their Moroccan cousin Abdelali Mechouar and their friend Smail Snabe, also said to be French-Moroccan, on jet skis on Tuesday.

“We got lost but we kept going until we found ourselves in Algeria,” Mr Mohamed Kissi was quoted as saying by Al Omk on Thursday.

“We knew we were in Algeria because a black Algerian dinghy came towards us” and those on board “fired at us”.

‘Dignified burial’

After the shooting, Mr Mohamed Kissi was able to get back to Morocco and report what had happened.

He told authorities after being picked up by the navy that the jet skiers had got lost and run out of fuel.

Mr Mechouar’s body is still in Algeria, Moroccan media reported on Friday, adding that Mr Snabe had been wounded and was being detained by the authorities there.

Mr Bilal Kissi was buried on Thursday in Bni Drar village near Oujda, a city bordering Algeria, in the presence of dozens of relatives.