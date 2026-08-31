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More than 6,000 people infected with Ebola in Congo, government figures show

FILE PHOTO: Displaced people watch a health worker in full personal protective equipment (PPE) preparing to disinfect the area during the burial of suspected Ebola victims at the Kigonze displaced persons camp in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/File Photo

DAKAR, Aug 31 - The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has passed the 6,000 mark, government data showed on Monday.

The epidemic has become the largest in the central African country's history, surpassing the previous worst outbreak that lasted from 2018 to 2020.

It is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has no approved vaccines or treatments.

The number of people with confirmed infections has risen to 6,041, and 2,911 of them have died, the communication ministry said on X.

Response teams are working in six provinces affected by the outbreak, with a particular focus on Ituri, North Kivu and Haut-Uele, it added. REUTERS