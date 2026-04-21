More than 50 people granted "alternative" detention measures in Venezuela

April 20 - The Venezuelan government said on Monday that 51 people have been granted "alternative" detention measures to prison after it requested the change as part of efforts to promote peace in the country, where the opposition and human rights groups have said for years the government uses detentions to stamp out dissent.

The government did not name the people or say what cases they were connected to, but lawyers and relatives of dozens of people detained in cases of alleged corruption at state oil company PDVSA, many of whose families say they are innocent, said on Thursday that some of their clients had been released. The group representing those detainees postponed a press conference on Monday, saying many still have pending legal processes.

The government said in its statement it had requested "the granting of alternative measures to deprivation of liberty for a group of individuals who were being held in detention, for their alleged or proven involvement in the commission of crimes provided for under the Venezuelan legal framework" and that the petition had been successful and was granted last week.

It did not specify what the alternative measures would be, but they can include electronic monitoring, check-in requirements with courts or bans on leaving the country.

Though the government has always denied holding political prisoners and says those jailed have committed crimes, acting President Delcy Rodriguez has overseen hundreds of releases since January, including under the auspices of a limited amnesty law passed by the legislature. The effort is part of a package of deals key to normalizing relations with the U.S. following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro in January.

Legal rights group Foro Penal said this month 485 political prisoners remain jailed, while the government has said thousands have either been released or had other legal restrictions withdrawn since the amnesty came into force.

Foro Penal, along with members of other rights groups and the country's opposition, have critiqued the application of the amnesty, saying the process is moving slowly and many eligible people have been rejected. REUTERS