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More than 40 missing after Congo passenger boat sinks, official says

KINSHASA, Sept 25 - More than 40 people were missing on Friday after a passenger boat sank on Lake Tanganyika in Democratic Republic of Congo, an official said.

• The incident occurred on Thursday and 84 people were on board, including 12 crew members, Norris Mulongoy, transport minister for Tanganyika province, said in a statement.

• As of Friday 43 people, including three children and four Tanzanian nationals, were among the survivors, Mulongoy said.

• The statement did not include information on what might have caused the sinking.

• River boats are the main form of transport in many rural parts of Congo, but vessels are often outdated and accidents are frequent. REUTERS