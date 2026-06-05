More than 1,000 Nigerians seek return from South Africa after attacks, Nigeria says

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Displaced migrants shelter in a hall, following an escalation in anti-immigrant protests which heightened fears among foreign communities, in Kleinmond, South Africa, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

ABUJA, June 5 - At least 1,094 Nigerians have registered interest in voluntary return from South Africa following xenophobic attacks, up from 130 previously seeking repatriation, with a joint screening process under way to determine eligibility, Nigerian foreign ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa said on Friday.

• The screening by foreign ministry officials from both countries and South African immigration and police will conclude on Tuesday, with only those cleared to be repatriated and final numbers and flights set thereafter, Ebienfa told Reuters.

• South African authorities have agreed to waive penalties for visa violations such as overstays, though individuals facing criminal charges will not be eligible to leave, Ebienfa said.

• Nigeria submitted its list for clearance ahead of Ghana, but Ghana was prioritised, Ebienfa said, adding Ethiopia is next after Nigeria, with repatriation logistics to be set once screening is complete.

• Nigeria has condemned violence against its citizens in South Africa, including the deaths of two nationals allegedly assaulted by security officials. REUTERS