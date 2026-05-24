Montreal sex workers strike during Canada Grand Prix

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Montreal sex workers went on strike in Montreal on May 23, demanding better working conditions and the decriminalisation of sex work.

- Dozens of sex workers in Montreal went on strike during the Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix, demanding better working conditions and the decriminalisation of sex work, protesters said.

Around 200 people demonstrated on May 23 in the Canadian city’s downtown neighbourhood, where numerous strip clubs are located, in support of the strike.

Demonstrators carried signs with slogans like “No to whorephobia” and “This slut deserves safety”.

One protester, Ella, who did not give her surname, told AFP news agency that the demonstration by sex workers was a first for Quebec – the Canadian province where Montreal is located.

“We face a lot of stigmatisation,” she said.

In Canada, it is legal to sell sexual services but it remains illegal to purchase them.

Ms Melina May, co‑founder of the Autonomous Sex Work Committee (CATS) and a sex worker herself, said that the demonstrators were calling for an end to the “model of partial criminalisation” to help improve their safety.

She said they decided to strike over the Grand Prix because that weekend was “very profitable for the bosses”.

Demonstrators also called for a ban on strip clubs charging sex workers for the right to approach clients.

They said these fees are often increased for events like the Grand Prix, forcing dancers to pay up to 150 Canadian dollars (S$139) to work.

“We don’t want to have to pay to work any more,” said 30‑year‑old CATS activist and sex worker Adore Golman. AFP