Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon reportedly arrested in Montenegro

PODGORICA – Police in Montenegro have detained a person thought to be Do Kwon, an international fugitive charged with defrauding investors in a multibillion-dollar scheme, the country’s Interior Minister said on Thursday.

“The person is suspected of being one of the most wanted fugitives, South Korean national Do Kwon, a co-founder and chief executive of the Singapore-based Terraform Labs,” Montenegro’s Interior Minister Filip Adzic wrote on Twitter.

In February, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a civil lawsuit against Kwon and Terraform Labs in Manhattan federal court, accusing them of defrauding investors in what the regulator deemed a multibillion-dollar scheme.

“The former cryptocurrency king, who is behind losses of over US$40 billion (S$53 billion), has been apprehended at the Podgorica airport with forged documents. The same person is being sought by South Korea, the US and Singapore,” Mr Adzic said.

A police officer who asked not to be named told Reuters that an identification procedure was under way.

“If the identity of that person is confirmed, he will be placed in the extradition detention,” he said.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US Justice Department was investigating the 2022 collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin and had questioned former team members of Terraform Labs, which was behind the stablecoin.

Singapore police said they had begun a probe linked to Terraform Labs in March.

Kwon also faces charges in his native South Korea over the US$60 billion wipe-out of digital assets that he created.

The 31-year-old developed the TerraUSD stablecoin, which was meant to have a constant US$1 value via a mix of algorithms and trader incentives involving a sister token, Luna.

The edifice blew up in May 2022, exacerbating a crypto-market rout and contributing to the downfall of a range of digital-asset outfits.

Kwon’s whereabouts became unclear after South Korea issued a warrant for his arrest and he left Singapore, where Terraform Labs had a base.

South Korea has said Kwon, who has previously denied wrongdoing, is the subject of an Interpol red notice.

The US SEC in its lawsuit also said that Kwon and Terraform Labs transferred more than 10,000 bitcoin out of their doomed project and turned some of the tokens into cash via a Swiss bank.

He used to be active on Twitter – at one point last year, he poked fun at the saga surrounding him, trolling the “cops” and posting a picture of a gun with the words “pew pew”.

He has not tweeted since Feb 1.

This is a developing story. More to follow. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG