Monkeypox outbreak still containable, says WHO

GENEVA • The recent outbreak of monkeypox is unusual but still containable, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said yesterday.

"It's not something we've seen over the last few years," said Dr Sylvie Briand, director of the WHO's epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention department. She said it is still containable and that countries can cut the chain of transmission by raising awareness and getting people to recognise the symptoms early.

The illness begins like many acute viral diseases - with high fever, muscle pain and swollen lymph nodes. Those symptoms can be followed by a skin rash often starting in the face before spreading to other parts of the body, sometimes growing into fluid-containing pustules that form a scab. The illness usually lasts two to four weeks.

Monkeypox, which has been afflicting developing countries for years, has spread across Europe and the United States in recent days, with 131 confirmed cases to date and 106 suspected cases under investigation across 19 nations, according to Dr Briand.

It belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus, which includes the variola virus that causes smallpox; the vaccinia virus, which is used in the smallpox vaccine; and cowpox virus. Monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox.

A large proportion of cases has been among men who have sex with men, and many have occurred within sexual networks, although anyone can contract the disease regardless of sexual orientation. Some women have been infected, and the disease can be spread through vaginal fluids.

The unusual spread means the WHO is looking into whether the virus mutated or whether a change in human behaviour and contact after the pandemic has contributed to the spread. Initial studies indicate the virus has not mutated, Dr Briand said.

While a number of medical countermeasures exist, such as treatments and vaccines, some of the new shots are in limited quantity and some are not fully licensed to be put on the market, she said.

European officials are calling on countries to review the availability of vaccines and step up efforts to identify and report new infections.

Countries should check on supplies of smallpox vaccines, antiviral therapies and protective equipment for health workers, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on Monday.

Bavarian Nordic, the only maker of an approved vaccine to prevent monkeypox, is in talks to supply several countries that have identified cases. The Danish company's production could be ramped up to 30 million doses a year if needed, chief financial officer Henrik Juuel said in an interview.

The firm last week said the US government will exercise a US$119 million (S$164 million) contract option for a freeze-dried version of its smallpox and monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos. The vaccine is one of three cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration for smallpox. Moderna is also testing potential vaccines against monkeypox in pre-clinical trials.

But the WHO does not believe the outbreak requires mass vaccinations as measures like good hygiene and safe sexual behaviour will help control its spread, a senior official said on Monday.

In an interview with Reuters, Dr Richard Pebody said the primary measures to control the outbreak are contact tracing and isolation, noting that it is not a virus that spreads very easily nor has it so far caused serious disease.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS