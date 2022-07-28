Monkeypox outbreak may take months to peak

LONDON • Scientists advising the World Health Organisation (WHO) on monkeypox say the window to stop its spread is closing, with cases currently doubling every two weeks, raising concerns that it will take several months for the outbreak to peak.

WHO Europe has forecast just over 27,000 monkeypox cases in 88 countries by Aug 2, up from 17,800 cases in nearly 70 countries at the latest count.

Making predictions beyond that is complex, scientists told Reuters, but there is likely to be sustained transmission for several months and possibly longer, they said.

"We have to get in front of this," said Dr Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology expert at the University of California, Los Angeles.

"It's clear the window of opportunity for doing so is closing," added Dr Rimoin, a member of the WHO expert committee on monkeypox that met last week to determine whether the outbreak constituted a global health emergency.

Most members voted against the move and, in an unprecedented step, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared an emergency anyway.

Action stemming from that declaration needs to be urgent, including increased vaccination, testing, isolation for those infected and contact tracing. "Transmission is clearly unchecked," said Dr Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva.

Dr Jimmy Whitworth of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine expected that cases would not plateau for at least the next four to six months, or until those at highest risk of infection have been vaccinated or infected.

Sexual health organisations in Britain recently estimated that this could be around 125,000 people.

Monkeypox has been a globally neglected public health problem in parts of Africa for decades, but in May, cases were reported outside countries where it was endemic.

It generally causes mild to moderate symptoms - including fever, fatigue and the hallmark painful skin lesions - that resolve within a few weeks. Five people have died in the current outbreak, all in Africa.

Beyond Africa, monkeypox is spreading chiefly in men who have sex with men, putting sexual health clinics on alert for new cases.

While monkeypox is not causing large numbers of deaths globally, an unpleasant virus establishing itself in new populations is still bad news, scientists said.

Dr Flahault's group has modelled three scenarios for the coming months, all of which include "sustained transmission", between men who have sex with men; beyond these groups and possibly into more vulnerable populations, like children; or between humans and animals.

The last scenario risks the establishment of a monkeypox reservoir in animals in new countries, as has happened in parts of west and central Africa, said Dr Flahault.

Ongoing transmission could also lead to mutations that make the virus more efficient at spreading in humans, scientists said.

On Tuesday, German scientists released a study that found mutations in one of the 47 cases they sequenced that could help monkeypox spread in people more easily.

Dr Rimoin said: "The alarm bell was going off (in Africa) but we kept hitting the snooze button. Now it's time to wake up and do something about it. An infection anywhere is potentially an infection everywhere."

