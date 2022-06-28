Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,400 globally, WHO says

The WHO had ruled last week that monkeypox is not yet a global health emergency. PHOTO: REUTERS
BENGALURU (REUTERS) - More than 3,400 confirmed monkeypox cases and one death were reported to the World Health Organisation as of last Wednesday, with a majority of them from Europe, the agency said in an update on Monday (June 27).

WHO said that 1,310 new cases were reported to the agency since June 17, with eight new countries reporting monkeypox cases.

Monkeypox is not yet a global health emergency, WHO ruled last week, although WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was deeply concerned about the outbreak.

