Monkey spit in coffee? 6 unusual ways to have your cuppa

Starbucks this week launched a line of olive oil-infused drinks in Italy. The new beverages, branded Oleato, combine two ingredients on the country’s food pyramid: olive oil and coffee.

Here are six other unusual coffees that you may or may not have heard of.

1. Flaming Spanish coffee

Originating from Huber’s Cafe in Portland, Oregon in the 1970s, the flaming Spanish coffee is served as an American adaptation of the Spanish drink carajillo. This coffee cocktail comprises coffee and hard liquor, usually rum or brandy.

It is popular in Spain and Latin American countries such as Mexico, Colombia and Cuba.

The drink is often known as flaming Spanish coffee due to its use of rum in large portions, which allows it to be lit by fire.

To make this beverage, rim a glass with a lemon wedge and sugar. Brew the coffee and pour the rum into the bottom of the glass. Light the rum on fire and gently swirl the flaming rum in a circular motion. Then add a sprinkle of nutmeg, cinnamon, liquor and the coffee.

2. Cheese coffee