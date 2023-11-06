Moldova holds local elections amid Russian meddling allegations

CHISINAU -Moldovans elected mayors of villages, towns and cities on Sunday after pro-European President Maia Sandu accused Moscow of meddling in the votes in Ukraine's western neighbour and a pro-Russian party was barred from the race.

This is the last national vote before presidential elections in November 2024, as the ex-Soviet state tries to advance its bid to join the European Union and leave Russia's orbit.

Sandu has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and accused Moscow of plotting to oust her in a coup. This week, she accused Russia of "buying" voters by funnelling $5 million over two months to "criminal groups" led by fugitive businessman Ilan Shor.

The election to pick 12,000 officials pits dozens of parties against each other, including Sandu's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) and the pro-Russian Revival party linked to Shor, who has been convicted in absentia for fraud.

On Friday, the Chance party, also associated with Shor, was barred from the vote on security grounds.

Sandu voted in central Chisinau after queuing patiently outside a polling station and then defended the ban on the party linked to Shor, imposed two days before the vote.

"Everyone must abide by the law on party financing and legislation on national security," she told reporters.

"No one is above the law, not even those with billions of (Moldovan) lei, whether it comes from Russia or elsewhere and is used to distort the election and its outcome."

The Chance party filed a complaint on voting day against the bar on its participation. Its disqualified candidates called on voters to back independent candidates still permitted to run.

Election officials put the final turnout at 41.41% - exceeding the 25% mininum and meaning the outcome in most races should be declared valid.

TEST OF PRESIDENT'S POLICIES

The election will be an important test of Sandu's course - particularly in smaller towns and villages - after her landslide victory in 2020.

Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban is running for a second term against the PAS party's Lilian Carp. Ceban, who used to hold a pro-Russian position, set up a pro-European party in 2022, though PAS still regards him as a potential Moscow ally.

In a final televised appeal to voters on Friday evening, Sandu called for a high turnout to back her pro-European drive.

"Thanks to your vote, Moldova has a chance to become a member of the European family. Don't let our villages pass into the hands of thieves," she said.

Responding to Sandu's comments this week, Russia's foreign ministry called the Moldovan president a "disgrace" and said she was trying to distract attention from her government's failings.

The national security service has accused Shor of helping funnel 1 billion Moldovan lei ($55.60 million) into Moldova to stage anti-government protests during the war in Ukraine and to "buy" voters.

Shor said he was sending the money to Moldova to help pensioners, finance social infrastructure projects and some politicians. He denied the funds were linked to Russia.

Shor was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison in April for his role in a $1 billion bank corruption scandal. A party bearing his name was banned by the Constitutional Court in June and the Chance Party was set up to Acircumvent the ruling. REUTERS