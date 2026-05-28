Mission to study menstruation in space expected to launch in 2027

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Female astronauts who spend extended time in space often opt to use contraceptives to put their periods on hold.

A reproductive health non-profit is seeking to raise US$1.2 million (S$1.5 million) to book space travel with Virgin Galactic Holdings and research menstruation in weightless conditions.

The group, called Operation Period, will study the impacts of space on menstrual physiology – a key consideration for female astronauts during long-duration space travel.

The research, which is slated to take place during a 90-minute suborbital flight in 2027, will also study the performance of menstrual products, according to a statement from the group and Virgin Galactic.

“Human spaceflight has historically been built around a narrow definition of the human body,” Ms Manju Bangalore, an engineer and founder of Operation Period, said in the statement. “We are working to expand that definition.”

Companies and governments are plotting ever-more ambitious space goals, such as returning humans to the moon and one day Mars, creating greater urgency in understanding how microgravity affects the body.

While there have been studies on space’s effects on cardiovascular function, sleep cycles and other areas, “menstruation has never been methodically studied,” according to the statement.

Female astronauts who spend extended time in space, such as those travelling to the International Space Station, often opt to use contraceptives to put their periods on hold, according to a Nature article published in 2025, and there is very little information on the long-term effects of spaceflight on menstrual health.

“Our goal is to help eventually be able to contribute to the growing database of knowledge around reproductive health in space that not only benefits future astronauts but also folks here on Earth,” Ms Bangalore said.

Virgin Galactic, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, is now the only company to operate short trips to space for tourism and research after Mr Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suspended its own space tourism business.

Virgin Galactic paused flights in June 2024 to focus on developing its upgraded Delta spacecraft, but in March resumed ticket sales for suborbital missions. The price of a ticket was initially US$600,000, but has since been raised to US$750,000.

The company has burned through cash in recent quarters as it looks to resurrect the tourism business and repair its finances.

Operation Period is dedicated to advancing menstrual freedom through political activism, fundraising and educational efforts.

The research on board will be conducted by Ms Bangalore and Ms Priya Abiram, another member of Operation Period. Both are engineers who have held roles at NASA, Blue Origin and Vast Space. BLOOMBERG