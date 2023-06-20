Missing Titanic tourist vessel: Best and worst-case scenarios

PARIS – Submersibles, such as the one that has gone missing near the wreck of the Titanic with five people on board, can explore the deep sea like submarines but with more limitations.

Compared with submarines, which are generally military vessels, submersibles are more limited in their movement and how long they can stay underwater.

They can have a small crew or be operated remotely, and are usually used for scientific research, deep-sea exploration or sometimes for tourists to catch a glimpse of underwater attractions such as shipwrecks.

The latter was the case for Titan, a submersible operated by US company OceanGate.

It began its descent towards the Titanic wreck in the North Atlantic on Sunday.

But it lost contact with its support vessel on the surface less than two hours later, prompting a search and rescue operation.

Titan has enough oxygen to last the five people on board for 96 hours, according to OceanGate.

Among those believed to be in the vessel are British businessman Hamish Harding, veteran French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet, prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and the latter’s son.

How deep can it go?

The white tube, which has a porthole in the front, is 6.7m long and 2.8m wide.

It has a top speed of three knots, or 5.5kmh.

Titan allows tourists who can afford the US$250,000 (S$335,000) price for a seat to dive down to visit the Titanic, perhaps history’s most famous wreck after it sank in 1912.

The submersible can take its passengers to a depth of 4,000m, according to OceanGate, which means it can just reach the Titanic wreck at 3,800m.

Dr Stefan Williams, an underwater robotics expert at the University of Sydney, told AFP that the pressure at those depths was “pretty unforgiving”.

“Every 10m you descend into the water, you increase the pressure by effectively one atmosphere,” he said.

That means that at the Titanic’s depth, the pressure is 380 times higher than on earth’s surface.