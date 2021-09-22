Ministers won't hold meeting on Iran nuclear deal, says top EU official

NEW YORK • Ministers from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia will not meet Iran at the United Nations this week to discuss a return to nuclear deal talks, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters.

Diplomats were tentatively planning for a ministerial meeting of the parties to the 2015 nuclear deal to be held today on the sidelines of the annual UN gathering of world leaders.

"Some years it happens, some years it doesn't happen. It is not on the agenda," Mr Borrell said on Monday. He acts as coordinator for the nuclear deal, which is known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"But the important thing is not this ministerial meeting, but the will of all parties to resume negotiations in Vienna."

He added that he was to meet his new Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian yesterday.

The world powers held six rounds of indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Vienna to try and work out how both sides can return to compliance with the nuclear pact, which was abandoned by then US President Donald Trump in 2018. Mr Trump reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran, which then started breaching the curbs on its nu-clear programme.

Teheran has said that its nuclear programme is for peaceful energy purposes only.

The Vienna talks were adjourned in June after hardliner Ebrahim Raisi was elected as Iran's president and took office last month.

Mr Borrell said he would push Mr Abdollahian to resume talks as soon as possible.

"After the elections, the new presidency asked for the delay in order to fully take stock of the negotiations and understand better everything about this very sensitive file," Mr Borrell said.

"The summer has already passed by and we expect that the talks can be resuming soon in Vienna."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said earlier on Monday that the negotiations must restart, signalling that there would be a ministerial meeting of the nuclear deal parties.

"We need to take advantage of this week to restart these talks. Iran must accept to return as quickly as possible by appointing its representatives for the negotiations," he said.

REUTERS