Miniature poodle Sage fetches top prize at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

NEW YORK - A miniature poodle named Sage was crowned "Best in Show" on May 14 at the 148th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, fetching the grand prize in the most prestigious competition among pure-bred canines in the United States.

The finalist representing all breeds classified as non-sporting dogs, Sage emerged victorious from more than 2,500 top-ranked canines competing in a two-day contest, held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Queens borough of New York City.

Sage, a 4-year-old black-coloured female groomed in the fine, fluffy topiary style traditional for poodles, competed head to head against the winners in six other groups - terriers, hounds, herding dogs, working dogs, sporting dogs and toy dogs.

She was the first female to win the top prize at Westminster since 2020, according to commentators on the Fox Sports channel, which broadcast the event live.

The Westminster dog show bills itself as the second-oldest US sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby thoroughbred horse race. 2024’s competition drew a field of contenders representing 200 breeds from all 50 US states and 12 other countries.