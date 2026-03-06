Militants kill 15 soldiers in northern Benin attack, army says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

COTONOU, March 6 - Militants killed 15 soldiers and wounded five more at a military camp in northern Benin, an army spokesperson said on Friday, as violence spreads in the West African region.

Fighters linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State have been rapidly increasing their attacks on the borderlands between Niger, Benin and Nigeria, turning remote transit corridors into active conflict zones.

Al Qaeda-linked Jama'at Nusrat al‑Islam wal‑Muslimin (JNIM) claimed responsibility for the latest attack in Benin which it said took place in the northern village of Kofouno on Wednesday.

The "attack resulted in the loss of 15 of our personnel and five wounded, whose lives are not in danger," Benin armed forces spokesperson Colonel James Johnson said.

The army killed at least four of the "terrorists" and destroyed several of their motorcycles when they were retreating, Johnson added.

He denied JNIM's claim that it controlled the Kofouno camp.

Benin rarely comments on jihadist violence in the north, though it said last April that an attack by JNIM had killed 54 soldiers.

Disgruntled soldiers attempted to oust President Patrice Talon in a military coup in December, citing the deteriorating security situation in northern Benin "coupled with the disregard and neglect of our fallen brothers-in-arms".

That plot was foiled with help from neighbouring countries including Nigeria.

Benin is scheduled to hold a presidential election next month that will mark the end of Talon's rule. REUTERS