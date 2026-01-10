Yemen’s main separatist group denies it is disbanding

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The group's leader fled Yemen on Jan 7 and was tracked to Abu Dhabi.

CAIRO - Yemen’s main separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), denied on Jan 10 that it was disbanding, contradicting a statement by one of its members that the group had decided to dissolve itself.

The conflicting statements highlight a split in the STC, a group backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that seized parts of southern and eastern Yemen in December in advances that heightened tensions with another Gulf power, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE used to work together in a coalition battling Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen’s civil war but the STC advances exposed their rivalry, bringing into focus big differences on a wide range of issues across the Middle East ranging from geopolitics to oil output.

Saudi-backed fighters have largely retaken the areas of southern and eastern Yemen that the STC seized, and an STC delegation has travelled to the Saudi capital Riyadh for talks.

But STC leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi skipped the planned meetings and fled Yemen on Jan 7, and the Saudi-led coalition accused the UAE of helping him escape on a flight that was tracked to a military airport in Abu Dhabi.

In an announcement broadcast on Saudi state media on Jan 9, one of the group’s members said the STC had decided to disband.

But in a statement issued on Jan 10, the STC said it had held an “extraordinary meeting” following the announcement in Riyadh and declared it “null and void”, saying it had been made “under coercion and pressure”.

The group also said its members in Riyadh had been detained and were being “forced to issue statements”.

The STC reiterated calls for mass protests in southern cities on Jan 10, warning against any attempts that target the group’s “peaceful activities”.

The authorities in Aden that are aligned with Yemen’s Saudi-backed government on Jan 9 ordered a ban on demonstrations in the southern city, citing security concerns, according to an official directive seen by Reuters. REUTERS