Yemen's Houthis fail in second missile attack on UAE

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Yemen's Houthi movement, aligned with Iran, launched a missile attack at the United Arab Emirates on Monday (Jan 24) that targeted a base hosting the US military but was thwarted by US-built Patriot interceptors, US and Emirati officials said.

The attack, which sent US troops into bunkers, was the second in a week on the UAE, the tourism and commercial hub of the Gulf region. On Jan 17, the Houthis hit a fuel depot in Abu Dhabi, killing three people.

The Houthis, battling a Saudi-led military coalition that includes the UAE, have said they aim to punish the Gulf state for backing militias that are blocking their attempts to capture oil-producing regions in Yemen.

A Houthi military spokesperson said the group had fired Zulfiqar ballistic missiles at al-Dhafra airbase, used by US forces, and other "sensitive targets". He said it had also launched drones towards Dubai.

"We advise foreign companies and investors in the UAE to leave as it has become unsafe," he said, adding the group was ready to "meet escalation with escalation."

The foreign ministry of the UAE, part of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), called the attack a "criminal escalation" and said it had a right to respond.

The US military said it had fired multiple Patriot missile interceptors at two inbound missiles, and acknowledged simultaneous efforts by UAE's military.

"The combined efforts successfully prevented both missiles from impacting the base," said a spokesperson at US Central Command who represents US forces in the Middle East.

The Emirati ambassador to Washington, Mr Yousef al Otaiba, tweeted that close cooperation with the United States had helped to deflect the attack, and the US State Department reaffirmed Washington's commitment to strengthen the defences of its Saudi and Emirati partners.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price, however, said the Houthi attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia, along with Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen, represented a "troubling escalation" in violence, and he called anew for a ceasefire.

Mr Price declined to say if US President Joe Biden's administration would accede to a UAE request to restore the Houthis to a US list of foreign terrorist groups, reimposing financial sanctions on them. Mr Biden said last week the request was under consideration.

But Mr Price noted that the group was striken from the list last February out of concerns the sanctions could result in cuts in humanitarian aid and commerical imports of food and other necessities to Houthi-controlled areas.

"We are taking a look at the appropriate response," he said.