Yemen's Houthi leader whose mountain fighters are taking on global powers

DUBAI/RIYADH - Mr Abdul Malik al-Houthi, enigmatic leader of Yemen's Houthi fighters whose attacks on Red Sea shipping have drawn fire from the US and British militaries, created the defiant force challenging world powers from a ragtag militia in sandals.

Multiple shipping lines have suspended operations or taken the longer route around Africa because of the campaign by the Houthis, who rule most of Yemen after beating tough odds in a war against forces backed by powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

The militants have vowed to keep up the pressure on the global shipping trade, which could take a toll on the world economy, until Israel halts its bombardment of Gaza to wipe out Hamas.

The Houthis said they would hit back after US and British warplanes, ships and submarines struck across Yemen overnight in retaliation for the attacks on Red Sea shipping, widening a regional conflict over the Gaza war that some analysts say could undermine the Houthis' hard-fought domestic gains.

"They have been able to survive the last eight years, have expanded their power, but now they are inviting air strikes from the world's most powerful military," said Mr Tobias Borck, the Royal United Services Institute's Middle East Security Senior Research Fellow.

Mr Houthi established a reputation as a fierce battlefield commander before emerging as head of the Houthi movement.

They are mountain fighters who have been battling a Saudi-led military coalition since 2015 in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands, devastated Yemen's economy and left millions hungry.

Under the direction of Mr Houthi, who is in his 40s, the group has acquired tens of thousands of fighters and a huge arsenal of armed drones and ballistic missiles. It has used these to repeatedly strike strategic Saudi infrastructure despite years of bombings on its territory.

In January 2022, the Houthis raised the stakes with a missile attack on Gulf tourism and commercial hub the United Arab Emirates, like Saudi Arabia a key US ally.

"He (al-Houthi) managed to transform a rural militia mostly engaged in insurgency tactics into one of the most resilient non-state armed groups of the region," said Mr Ludovico Carlino, Principal Analyst, Country Risk, Middle East and North Africa at HIS Markit.

In a speech in 2022, Mr Houthi said its goal was to be able to strike any target in Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates, both major OPEC oil producers who view Iran and its proxies as major security threats to the Middle East and beyond.