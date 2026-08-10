Yemeni military says Houthi attack on Mocha kills 7, wounds 30

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Aug 10 - The Yemeni military said seven people including military personnel and civilians were killed and 30 others wounded in a Houthi attack on the Red Sea port city of Mocha, civilian infrastructure and armed forces.

"Four members of the armed forces and three civilians have been killed, and 30 others injured," the Yemeni military said in a statement early on Monday.

Air defences intercepted and shot down 11 Houthi drones that participated in the attack, the military said.

Footage shown by Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV showed the launch of several ballistic missiles and drones, which Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a post on Telegram targeted Saudi troop concentrations and weapons depots.

The Yemeni military said the Houthi attacks had also targeted residential neighbourhoods in Mocha. REUTERS