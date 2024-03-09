Yemen’s Houthis strike Singapore-flagged ship in Gulf of Aden

WASHINGTON/ADEN - The United States military said on March 8 that it conducted a self-defence strike against two truck-mounted anti-ship missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

The US Central Command, in a post on X, said Houthi terrorists had fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden at the commercial vessel Propel Fortune, a Singapore-flagged, owned, and operated vessel at about 3.55pm local time (8.55pm Singapore time).

It added that there were no injuries or damage reported.

Citing an anonymous pro-government Coast Guard official, Xinhua said the cargo ship was targeted by missile fire while sailing about 50 nautical miles (92.6 km) off the coast of Aden.

He confirmed that at least two missiles detonated in the vicinity of the vessel, although there were no immediate reports of casualties among the crew.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations confirmed the incident, adding that it had been alerted to two blasts near a vessel on March 8 at a similar position.

So far, the Houthi group has not claimed responsibility for the attack, Xinhua reported.

The attack follows a similar missile strike by the Houthis on March 6 targeting the Barbados-flagged “True Confidence” cargo ship, which the group claimed was American-owned.

That attack killed at least three crew members and seriously injured four others of the multinational 20-person crew, according to the US Central Command.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have increasingly targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, which they claim is in retaliation for Israeli strikes in Gaza.

In response, the United States and Britain launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen starting in mid-January.

The Straits Times has contacted the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore with queries. XINHUA, REUTERS