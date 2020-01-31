Wuhan virus: Israel not accepting flights from China, El Al suspends route

Tourists look at Al-Aqsa compound in the old city of Jerusalem from Mount Olives, Jan 29, 2020.
Tourists look at Al-Aqsa compound in the old city of Jerusalem from Mount Olives, Jan 29, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
47 min ago

TEL AVIV (REUTERS) - Israel's Health Ministry said on Thursday (Jan 30) it will not allow flights from China to land at its airports and the country's flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines suspended flights to Beijing until March 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decisions follow the lead of other carriers that have suspended or scaled back flights to China as the death toll from the spreading flu-like virus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has risen.

The Health Ministry had scaled back the number of arrivals from China and issued health warnings to those arriving. It has now banned flights from China landing in the country, a ministry spokesman said.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the Wuhan virus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content