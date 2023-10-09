World reacts to Israel-Gaza war

PARIS – Countries around the world have reacted to a wave of attacks by land, sea and air carried out by Palestinian armed group Hamas that Israel says has claimed more than 700 lives.

The statements by world leaders ranged from outright condemnation of the attacks and strong support for Israel from Western nations, to support for Hamas from some Middle Eastern countries.

Many have called for a de-escalation of the conflict, after Israel launched air strikes and other military operations targeting Gaza that the Palestinian authorities say killed at least 413 people.

Here is a round-up of the reactions:

United States

President Joe Biden said US support for Israel was “rock solid and unwavering”. On Sunday, he ordered US ships and warplanes to move closer to Israel.

Washington also promised to provide munitions and equipment to Israel, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement on Sunday.

“Several US citizens” were among those killed in Hamas’ surprise attack, according to a US National Security Council spokesperson.

Iran

President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that Iran supported the Palestinians’ right to self-defence and warned Israel must be held accountable for endangering the region.

A senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had already backed the attack on Oct 7, calling it a “proud operation”.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry called for “an immediate halt to the escalation between the two sides, protection of civilians, and self-control”.

UN

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on Sunday, a day after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged diplomatic efforts in the Middle East to prevent wider conflict.

Diplomats said the Security Council did not consider any joint statement, let alone a binding resolution, with members led by Russia hoping for a broader focus than condemning Hamas.

EU

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen had already condemned the attack by Hamas on Oct 7.

On Sunday, she posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The full scale of the brutality of the Hamas terror attack leaves us breathless.

“Defenceless people, brutally murdered in cold blood on the streets. We stand strong with Israel and its people. Today the EU and Israeli flags fly side by side.”