Women attend Iran-Iraq football match in Teheran stadium

TEHERAN (AFP) - Iranian women were allowed on Thursday (Jan 27) for the first time in almost three years to attend a football match of their country's national team in a Teheran stadium.

"I am very happy. This is the first time I have attended a match at Azadi Stadium," said a 26-year-old civil engineer who gave her name only as Mahya. She carried the national green, white and red flag, and covered her head with a grey scarf.

The Islamic republic has generally barred female spectators from football and other stadiums for around 40 years. Clerics, who play a major role in decision-making, argue women must be shielded from the masculine atmosphere and sight of semi-clad men.

World football's governing body Fifa ordered Iran in September 2019 to allow women access to stadiums without restriction and in numbers determined by demand for tickets.

A month later women were able to attend a 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Iran and Cambodia in Azadi Stadium.

For the first match since then, 2,000 of the 10,000 tickets were exclusive to women on Thursday for the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Iran and Iraq, ISNA news agency reported.

"I bought the tickets online and got an SMS confirming it," Mahya said, adding that "if we win, we will go celebrate the victory in the streets."

She got her wish, witnessing a 1-0 home side win over Iraq.

"There is nothing strange or complicated" about a woman going to the stadium, said Mahya.

"It should have happened earlier," she said. "I hope that this will continue."

'Blue Girl'

The female fans entered through a special entrance via a car park, controlled by policewomen wearing black chador robes and red badges on their arms.

"I wished to have my husband beside me but they said men and women are segregated," said another female spectator, Golnaz Bahari, 24.

"It will be a lot better if families can come together," said Bahari, carrying her child in one hand and a vuvuzela horn in the other.

Iran's female fans sat behind the Iraqi goal.